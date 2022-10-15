Exclusive

Lala Kent Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With 50 Cent After Randall Emmett Feud

In an exclusive interview with E! News at BravoCon 2022, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent also shared an update on her romantic life: “I want to go have fun.”

By Mike Vulpo Oct 15, 2022 5:11 PMTags
TVFeudsReality TV50 CentBravoCelebritiesVanderpump RulesEntertainmentLala KentNBCU
Watch: Lala Kent Sets Record Straight on 50 Cent Relationship at BravoCon 2022

Lala Kent and 50 Cent are bringing peace in and out of da club. 

Back in August, the Vanderpump Rules star made headlines when she was spotted visiting the rap mogul after a very public feud. Now, Lala is sharing an update on where she stands with a longtime enemy.

"He reached out and said, ‘Come to set. I'm in Los Angeles,'" she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon Oct. 15. "Right when I walked in, he showed nothing but love."

According to Lala, 50 also had a message about her ex Randall Emmett, who she split from in October 2021. "He said, ‘You should have listened to me,'" Lala recalled. "And I was like, ‘I know' and we're all good."

The Bravo star went on to admit that "50 has been my crush since ‘In Da Club' came out" all the way back in 2003.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

"I'll always have a little crush," Lala admitted. "I have a bigger crush on his girlfriend so figure that one out."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Speaking of romance, Lala got fans talking earlier this month when she told Jeff Lewis she "might be in love." But while in New York City, the 32-year-old suggested there may be more than one guy impressing her. 

When asked about the new man in her life, Lala stayed coy before admitting, "I'm having a heyday." 

"I don't even care," she said. "I am independent and fine. I am trying to show these new boobs off to whoever wants to see them…I've been locked down for six years. I want to go have fun. I deserve it."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Lala Kent Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With 50 Cent

2

Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship

3
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga’s Hope for a Reconciliation

Speaking of fun, your favorite Bravolebrities are having a blast at BravoCon. See every star whooping it up in New York City below

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Gizelle Bryant
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Whitney Rose
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Dr. Nicole Martin
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Marysol Patton
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Brooks Marks
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Larsa Pippen
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Lisa Barlow
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Marlo Hampton
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Sheree Whitfield
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Meredith Marks
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Eva Marcille
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Heather Gay
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Quad Webb, Sutton Stracke & Dorit Kemsley
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Kyle Richards
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Robyn Dixon, Charrisse Jackson Jordan & Gizelle Bryant
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Caroline Brooks
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Brandi Glanville
Scott Gries/Bravo
Whitney Rose & Mercedes "MJ" Javid
Monica Schipper/Bravo
RHOA Cast
Scott Gries/Bravo
Tamra Judge & Lesa Milan
Greg Endries/Bravo
Drew Sidora
Greg Endries/Bravo
Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Kenya Moore
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Dorinda Medley
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Drew Sidora
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Kathryn Dennis
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Tamra Judge
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Heather Dubrow & Terry Dubrow
photos
View More Photos From BravoCon 2022: See Every Star

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Lala Kent Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With 50 Cent

2

Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship

3
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga’s Hope for a Reconciliation

4

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

5
Exclusive

Lisa Rinna Reveals the Truth About Friendship With Kendall Jenner