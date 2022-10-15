Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage

Watch : Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat.

Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With Myself host was asked by a paparazzi if she thought they could work through their issues. Camille replied "yes" twice, adding, "I love Tom and Gisele so much."

Rob, aka "Gronk," played his entire NFL career alongside Tom before he announced his second retirement in June. The tight end and Camille first met when she was a New England Patriots cheerleader in 2013 and their relationship turned romantic two years later.

In 2018, Rob, 33, first retired from the NFL but was back on the field in 2020 to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Camille's hot take on Tom and Gisele comes amid growing chatter that seven-time Super Bowl champ and the supermodel could be calling it quits after 13 years of marriage. Rumors of a rocky relationship began back in March when the NFL star—who shares to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele and Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—decided to unretire from NFL just one month after sharing he was stepping away from the sport after 22 years to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."