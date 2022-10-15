Gilmore Girls' Melissa McCarthy Has a Hilarious Confession About Yanic Truesdale’s French Accent

Watch : Gilmore Girls Alums Have Mini Reunion In God's Favorite Idiot

It turns out that Michel's French accent was très bien.

Gilmore Girls fans have for years ridiculed the grumpy yet endearing concierge of the Stars Hollow hotel for his outlandish accent, but Melissa McCarthy recently revealed that co-star Yanic Truesdale's pronunciation is actually impeccable.

As she wrote on Instagram earlier this month, "I remember someone (randomly) saying Yanic's French accent was terrible." But instead of taking it personally, Melissa revealed, "we laughed so hard."

Why? Well, as the actress shared, "he had only spoken English for like 10 months. He had ONLY spoken french his entire life. Oh, people."

Yanic, who played Michel Gerard on the show from 2000 to 2007, was born in Montreal and studied at the National Theatre School of Canada, per Canada's CBC. And that may be part of the reason for confusion among fans: One person commented on Melissa's post, "Ha! Those people just don't recognize a French Canadian accent. Real ones know."