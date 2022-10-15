Shop These Nordstrom Rack Cold Weather Boot Deals With Prices Starting at $21

Don't miss these winter boot discounts on Nordstrom Rack's most popular styles.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 15, 2022 12:00 PMTags
DealsShoesShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! Insider
E-Comm: Cold Weather Boots

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Is it time to refresh your shoe collection? Winter weather is right around the corner, which means a lot of us need reliable footwear to withstand the cold weather. If your shoes from last year are worn out, it is probably time to get your shop on. Luckily for you, there are some major discounts on cold weather boots at Nordstrom Rack from some top brands, including UGG and Sorel.

Update your shoe selection without breaking the bank and shop these major deals from Nordstrom Rack. Here are some of the most sought-after styles on sale right now.

read
The Best Deals on Over the Knee Boots With Prices Starting at $19: Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, and More

Nordstrom Rack Winter Boot Deals

UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

There's just something special about a fresh pair of UGG boots. UGG is just one of those brands you can always rely on for supreme warmth and comfort. Nordstrom Rack has this style in three colorways.

$150
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

2

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

3

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series Gets Slammed By Victim's Mother

DV by Dolce Vita Romy Ribbed Knit Chelsea Boot

These rugged lug sole boots are chic, warm, and a total must-have. There are three colors to choose from.

$90
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar

Utility meets luxury with these microfleece-lined faux fur boots. They're waterproof, which is ideal for unexpected winter weather. 

$145
$95
Nordstrom Rack

Blondo Plaka Waterproof Boot

These fluffy waterproof booties are easy to put on and take off thanks to the zipper at the front.

$160
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Sporto Bethany Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot

Wear these waterproof chelsea boots in the rain, snow, or even when it's sunny out. These shoes are just that stylish. They also come in black.

$40
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Jambu Jenna by J Sport Lug Sole Bootie

These zip-up booties had comfort and versatility to your wardrobe.

$89
$22
Nordstrom Rack

Muk Luks Essentials Faux Shearling Cold Weather Boot

Elevate your comfort with these incredibly cozy faux shearling boots. These are also available in pink.

$60
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Wild Diva Lounge Stretch Lug Sole Bootie

Lug sole boots are still so on-trend. This futuristic style comes in pink, nude, and black.

$62
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Top Guy Maddie Knit Shaft Lace-Up Boot

Don't be afraid to rock a winter white. These lug sole boots are incredibly chic thanks to the knit details. 

$82
$35
Nordstrom Rack

DV by Dolce Vita Thunder Chelsea Platform Lug Sole Rain Boot

Stay dry in all weather conditions with these pull-on, lugged sole, platform boots. These come in black, pistachio, tan, yellow, and pink.

$60
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Kari Faux Shearling Duck Toe Boot

Get extra cozy with fur-lined, durable duck boots.

$40
Nordstrom Rack

Olivia Miller Julia Quilted Faux Fur Lined Duck Toe Boot

These duck boots have polished diamond quilting. They're modern, yet classic-looking at the same time. Plus, they have some extra warmth thanks to the faux fur lining.

$85
$42
Nordstrom Rack

Totes Slope Waterproof Boot

These booties are just as chic as they are functional with the quilted fabric and the waterproof finish.

$60
$43
Nordstrom Rack

While you're shopping, check out The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk's affordable holiday clothing collection.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

2

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

3

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series Gets Slammed By Victim's Mother

4

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada

5

Coco Austin Defends Bathing 6-Year-Old Daughter Chanel in Sink