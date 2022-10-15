Shop These Nordstrom Rack Cold Weather Boot Deals With Prices Starting at $21

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is it time to refresh your shoe collection? Winter weather is right around the corner, which means a lot of us need reliable footwear to withstand the cold weather. If your shoes from last year are worn out, it is probably time to get your shop on. Luckily for you, there are some major discounts on cold weather boots at Nordstrom Rack from some top brands, including UGG and Sorel.
Update your shoe selection without breaking the bank and shop these major deals from Nordstrom Rack. Here are some of the most sought-after styles on sale right now.
Nordstrom Rack Winter Boot Deals
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
There's just something special about a fresh pair of UGG boots. UGG is just one of those brands you can always rely on for supreme warmth and comfort. Nordstrom Rack has this style in three colorways.
DV by Dolce Vita Romy Ribbed Knit Chelsea Boot
These rugged lug sole boots are chic, warm, and a total must-have. There are three colors to choose from.
Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar
Utility meets luxury with these microfleece-lined faux fur boots. They're waterproof, which is ideal for unexpected winter weather.
Blondo Plaka Waterproof Boot
These fluffy waterproof booties are easy to put on and take off thanks to the zipper at the front.
Sporto Bethany Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Wear these waterproof chelsea boots in the rain, snow, or even when it's sunny out. These shoes are just that stylish. They also come in black.
Jambu Jenna by J Sport Lug Sole Bootie
These zip-up booties had comfort and versatility to your wardrobe.
Muk Luks Essentials Faux Shearling Cold Weather Boot
Elevate your comfort with these incredibly cozy faux shearling boots. These are also available in pink.
Wild Diva Lounge Stretch Lug Sole Bootie
Lug sole boots are still so on-trend. This futuristic style comes in pink, nude, and black.
Top Guy Maddie Knit Shaft Lace-Up Boot
Don't be afraid to rock a winter white. These lug sole boots are incredibly chic thanks to the knit details.
DV by Dolce Vita Thunder Chelsea Platform Lug Sole Rain Boot
Stay dry in all weather conditions with these pull-on, lugged sole, platform boots. These come in black, pistachio, tan, yellow, and pink.
Nordstrom Rack Kari Faux Shearling Duck Toe Boot
Get extra cozy with fur-lined, durable duck boots.
Olivia Miller Julia Quilted Faux Fur Lined Duck Toe Boot
These duck boots have polished diamond quilting. They're modern, yet classic-looking at the same time. Plus, they have some extra warmth thanks to the faux fur lining.
Totes Slope Waterproof Boot
These booties are just as chic as they are functional with the quilted fabric and the waterproof finish.
