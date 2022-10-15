Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Los Angeles Home Is Reportedly Robbed

Watch : Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is looking on the bright side.

Soon after TMZ reported that the rapper's Los Angeles home was broken into, Meg seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter. "Wow," she said on Oct. 14. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that two men broke into her house and took an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronic devices. Megan Thee Stallion reportedly wasn't home at the time (she has been in New York preparing for Saturday Night Live this weekend.)

E! News has reached out to LAPD but hasn't confirmed details of the alleged robbery.

While Megan said she's safe, the 27-year-old shared that she hasn't been feeling her best and is going to take some time to herself.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break," she tweeted following the news on Oct. 14. "I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."