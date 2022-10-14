MLB Pitcher Shane Bieber Is Mistaken for Justin Bieber in Sports Commentary Mix-Up

Watch : Why Justin Bieber Is Canceling the Rest of His Tour

Is it too late now for Bob Costas to say sorry?

The legendary sports commentator accidentally name-dropped singer Justin Bieber when referring to Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber during the team's second game against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series on Oct. 14.

"Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch," Bob said on the broadcast, just as Shane went up to bat. The 70-year-old then quickly realized his mistake, saying, "Did I actually call Shane Bieber 'Justin Bieber?' I vowed that would not happen."

Bob made light of the blunder, joking, "I'm sure that's not the first time that's happened in his life," before posing the question, "I wonder if he's watching the game."

Field reporter Lauren Shehadi then put the anchors' musical knowledge to the test asking if he can name one Justin song, to which analyst Ron Darling jumped in and said, "Yummy."

Fans on social media found the mix-up hysterical, with one user writing, "Bob Costas' error makes You Smile I Smile."