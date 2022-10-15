Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Drake Bell "Bummed" Over Missing Josh Peck's Wedding

This How I Met Your Father star just met his second son.

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien welcomed their second child, a son named Shai Miller Peck, they shared on Oct. 14. The family's new addition joins brother Max Milo Peck, 3. Josh, 35, posted a sweet snap of the newborn sleeping next to his big brother and captioned the photo with just their baby's name.

John Stamos commented simply, "PEFECTION," while Bryan Greenberg said, "A wise man named Josh told me the only bad part about being a parent is there are no bad parts!"

Meghan McCain also commented on Josh's photo of Shai, with three heart emojis.

Paige shared the same pic as her husband and also added a black and white close up of Max kissing his little brother, who has a pacifier in his mouth. She captioned it, "Shai" and added a blue heart emoji. Another sweet pic is a solo shot of the newborn with his hands up around his ears and his eyes closed while resting.