Gigi Hadid Confesses She Has "Imposter Syndrome" as a Fashion Founder

Gigi Hadid is keeping it real on what it feels like to run her own company.

The supermodel, who launched a cashmere brand called Guest in Residence in September, opened up about how being a boss of a big company isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

"I have imposter syndrome all the time," she told Vogue fashion editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson at the magazine's Forces of Fashion event.

Of course, many would argue the 27-year-old's modeling experience alone makes her an expert in the industry. After all, she continues to be booked and busy.

And while Gigi admitted she could've taken the easy route with her brand's offerings, she explained that she wanted her line of products to be intentional.

"I thought that it was...not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation," she said. "It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style."