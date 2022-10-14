Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter

Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season.
The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
Among the new additions joining Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender this season are Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby.
"Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, with crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons are sure to excite even the most discerning guests," the season's description states. "Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."
As teased in the trailer, one of those problems includes a fire onboard the ship, causing everyone to evacuate. But Captain Rosbach has a far more personal problem in store for him, as he reveals his body is having trouble keeping with up the job.
Following clips of wild parties, steamy hookups and dramatic moments, the trailer concludes with Rosbach gathering the crew together for a meeting, during which he announces, "I've made a decision." And based on the cast's reactions, season 10 may very well mark Rosbach's last on Below Deck.
His departure is only further evidenced by Bravo's description, which states, "The entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of Below Deck yet." Fans will have to tune in to find out more.
Along with the series' return, Bravo has also renewed several of its spinoffs for new seasons, including Below Deck Mediterranean for season eight and Below Deck Sailing Yacht for season 4. Below Deck Down Under will also return for a second season on Peacock, and the brand-new series Below Deck Adventure will premiere Nov. 1 on Bravo.
Check out the full action-packed trailer above.
Below Deck season 10 premieres Monday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)