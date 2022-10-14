Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season.

The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.

Among the new additions joining Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender this season are Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby.

"Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, with crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons are sure to excite even the most discerning guests," the season's description states. "Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."