Lizzo Responds to Critics Who "Only Talk About" Her Body

Lizzo is feeling way too fine to be this stressed.
Not one to shy away from speaking her mind, the "Truth Hurts" singer poked fun at all the chatter surrounding her weight in a lighthearted TikTok video posted on Oct. 14.
In the clip, Lizzo interviews herself while lip-syncing over an audio track from her recent lie detector test with Vanity Fair. But instead of answering a question about her zodiac sign, the 34-year-old—who is already half way to EGOT status—uses the clip to address how so many people are more focused on her appearance than her accomplishments.
"You're a musician...and fat," she writes in the caption. "Did you know that no matter how many hits you make people will only talk about your body?
Lizzo answers, making a deadpan face, "I didn't know that."
The "Good As Hell" hitmaker then drops another truth bomb, writing in the caption, "Do you think you'd be successful if you were thin?" Like in her lie detector test video, she replies, "Is this, like, a hypothetical?"
Lizzo's TikTok video comes just a week after Kanye West made comments about her weight on Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying that "the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal."
"Let's get aside from the fact whether it's fashion and [en] vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own," the rapper continued. "It's actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it's demonic."
While Lizzo has yet to directly address Kanye's remarks, she did touch on all the buzz she's creating during a concert in Canada on Oct. 7. "I feel like everybody in America got my motherkf--king name in their motherf--king mouth for no motherf--king reason," she told the crowd, per a video from TMZ. "I'm minding my fat, Black beautiful business."
Lizzo cheekily added, "Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"