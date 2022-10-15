Bravo Announces Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan's Simple Life-Style Spin-Off

Watch : Sonja Morgan Surprising Andy Cohen at GLAAD Media Awards

Bravo fans, we've got some Crappie news.

On Oct. 15, the network officially announced plans for Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, starring Real Housewives of New York City fan favorites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

Premiering in 2023, the show will follow Luann and Sonja as they travel to the town of Benton, Ill., (pop: roughly 7,000) as they attempt to invigorate and makeover their humble surroundings.

"It's a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel," the network teased. "At the request of the mayor, they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit. From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home."

We can only hope Benton, Ill. likes cabaret.