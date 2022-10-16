Lea Black Returns in The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Trailer

Watch : Taylor Armstrong Makes Bravo HISTORY By Joining RHOC

Lea Black is back.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star makes a surprise appearance in the Peacock's series' just-released season five trailer.

The explosive preview heavily focuses on Lisa Hochstein's crumbling marriage. Lisa and ex Lenny Hochstein announced their divorce in May, and he very quickly moved on with girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

"In the blink of an eye, my life changed," Lisa says in the supertease. "I'm losing my best friend, I'm losing my husband to another woman."

Lea returns to seemingly provide support to her former co-star, but delivers the cold, hard truth to Lisa instead. "I know you want to make it work," Lea tells her in the trailer. "I know you'd love to see you guys get back together, but that's not gonna happen."

And according to Lisa, her and Lenny's split is anything but amicable. "My trainer dropped me by the way," she tells her co-stars before shocking them with, "because Lenny has him training the mistress."

Later, Lisa is seen on the phone yelling, "You bring that girl anywhere near my f--king kids, there's going to be a huge problem. You understand me?!"