Lea Black Returns in The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Trailer

Lea Black is back.
The former Real Housewives of Miami star makes a surprise appearance in the Peacock's series' just-released season five trailer.
The explosive preview heavily focuses on Lisa Hochstein's crumbling marriage. Lisa and ex Lenny Hochstein announced their divorce in May, and he very quickly moved on with girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.
"In the blink of an eye, my life changed," Lisa says in the supertease. "I'm losing my best friend, I'm losing my husband to another woman."
Lea returns to seemingly provide support to her former co-star, but delivers the cold, hard truth to Lisa instead. "I know you want to make it work," Lea tells her in the trailer. "I know you'd love to see you guys get back together, but that's not gonna happen."
And according to Lisa, her and Lenny's split is anything but amicable. "My trainer dropped me by the way," she tells her co-stars before shocking them with, "because Lenny has him training the mistress."
Later, Lisa is seen on the phone yelling, "You bring that girl anywhere near my f--king kids, there's going to be a huge problem. You understand me?!"
In addition to Lisa, Alexia Nepola (né Echevarria), Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova are all returning, as are "friends of" Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth.
Julia also finds herself at the center of romance rumors, as Larsa shares with her, "Someone called me a week ago and told me you were making out with a man. They actually took a photo of it."
That can't be good news for Julia's wife, legendary tennis star Martina Navratilova. "When is this going to stop?" Martina asks her wife. "Julia, I'm done, OK?!"
There's plenty of drama in store for the Housewives too, especially Alexia and Guerdy. "Don't look at me like that," Guerdy screams at Alexia during a heated fight. "You don't f--king tell me what to do. You better respect me, period."
See everything to come in the trailer above, and keep scrolling to see the season five cast photos with more info about the season.
The Real Housewives of Miami returns Dec. 8 on Peacock.
