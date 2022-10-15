ASOS 80% Off Sale: Shop North Face Puffers for $100 Off, a $123 Topshop Blazer for $37 & More Chic Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Stop what you're doing. ASOS is having an 80% off sale for a limited time.
Because we know you have no time to waste, we've compiled an all-encapsulating list of the best deals on outerwear, dresses, shoes, handbags and more. Right now, you can get a $123 Topshop blazer for $37, a $184 longline puffer jacket for $65, cute 90s inspired shoulder bags starting at $10 (some of them are fluffy!) and more— but things are selling out so fast, we could hardly keep up.
What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling and get to shopping!
Shop ASOS Clothing on Sale
ASOS DESIGN Velvet Mini Dress With Circle Trim In Olive
This is the dinner party dress of our dreams. The deep olive color and velvet texture make it the perfect evening dress that you can dress up with a strappy pair of gold heels and your favorite jewelry. It's currently on sale for $48 instead of the usual price of $98.
Topshop Wrap Double Breasted Plaid Blazer In Brown
Blazers should never be boring, like this plaid Topshop one that is currently on sale from $123 for just $37. We're certain this blazer will quickly become your favorite work uniform.
ASOS DESIGN Leather Look Kick Flare In Black
For those nights you don't feel like putting on a going out dress, opt for these leather flare pants. They're an edgy approach to an evening outfit and can be paired with your favorite heeled boots and blouse. Get them for $16.
The North Face Plus Cragmont Fleece Jacket In Black
There are currently so many North Face styles on sale at ASOS, like this fleece jacket in black. You can get this cozy jacket to brave the oncoming cold weather for just $83.
Topshop Short Fur Coat In Charcoal
Coats can be worn in so many different ways, and this Topshop faux fur coat demands the spotlight. This jacket can be dressed up over your favorite midi slip dress or even thrown over some black jeans and sneakers for a chic, casual look. It's currently on sale for almost $100 off.
The North Face Saikuru Cropped Jacket In Pink Exclusive At ASOS
North Face puffers are all the rave, and you can shop this Saikuru Cropped Jacket exclusively at ASOS for almost $100 off. The pink color adds a fun personality to this classic puffer silhouette, so you'll be sure to stand out.
ASOS DESIGN Ruched Midaxi Skirt In Black
Every closet requires a staple black midi skirt, and this one currently on sale for $15 is a fine choice. The ruching effect of the skirt gives off a super flattering look that can be worn in so many ways.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Leopard Print Jacket In Purple
More North Face! We simply can't get enough, especially when there are so many fun puffer prints to choose from, like this purple leopard print jacket currently on sale for $100 off its original $290 price tag.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Long Sleeve Top With Lace Tie-Front In Black
This black top is currently on sale for $12, and it will definitely become a basic layering shirt in your collection. The lace tie-front detail adds a cute twist to an otherwise plain black long-sleeve that can be paired with your favorite denim.
Nike Collection Fleece Loose-Fit Cuffed Sweatpants In Dusty Green
Loungewear season is always upon us, and Nike never misses the memo. Get these comfortable sweatpants in a cute light green color and be prepared to never want to take them off. They're currently on sale for under $50.
ASOS DESIGN Tie Front Satin Midi Dress With Flared Sleeve And Cut Out Side
As those holiday dinner and party invites roll in, take advantage of this ASOS sale to stock up on some fabulous evening dresses. This satin midi dress is currently on sale for $25 and its cut-out silhouette makes it a chic piece to add to your dress collection.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Slinky Slim Fitted Midi Shirt Dress With Ruching In Brown
This ASOS sale has dresses on dresses on dresses to choose from. Check out this fitted button down dress in a perfect shade of brown. The ruching is super flattering, and it's currently on sale for $27.
Stradivarius Oversized Padded Vest In Chocolate Brown
Don't forget about the puffer vest! For a lighter outerwear option that still gives off that trendy puffer look, check out this oversized vest in a pretty chocolate brown shade for just $37.
Y.A.S Longline Padded Coat In Black
Traveling somewhere super cold for the upcoming holidays? Live somewhere where the weather is about to significantly drop? You'll need a longline padded coat, like this Y.A.S coat in black that's currently on sale for $65 instead of $184. A total toasty steal.
In The Style Plus x Dani Dyer Mom Jean In Washed Blue
You always need a good pair of denim, especially in the style of a mom jean. Check out this pair that's currently on sale for $36, and be prepared for a new wardrobe staple.
Shop ASOS Shoes & Accessories on Sale
Buffalo Aspha Chunky Calf Boot In Black
Chunky boots are the official fall uniform, so you definitely need to add a pair to your closet. Get these Buffalo Aspha chunky calf boots in black and add an elevated, edgy touch to complete all your outfits. They're currently on sale for $67.
ASOS DESIGN Curved 90s Shoulder Bag In Blue Faux Fur
This fuzzy blue shoulder bag is the 90s-inspired purse of our dreams. You can get this purse for just $10. Be prepared for all the compliments that are to follow.
Puma Cali Dream Sneakers In White And Pink
Puma makes some pretty cute sneakers, and this pair is currently on sale for under $70. Wear these platform sneakers with your favorite pair of jeans and a t-shirt for a casual but ultra-stylish look.
ASOS DESIGN 90s Shoulder Bag In Brown Faux Fur
Faux fur doesn't just belong on jackets. Turns out, the trend looks super stylish on purses, too. You can snag this 90s shoulder bag in brown faux fur for just $15.
ASOS DESIGN Heather Chain Detail Heeled Mules In Khaki
These just might be my favorite heels of the season. They come in an autumnal greenish, khaki shade and are totally elevated by the chunky gold chain detailing. Definitely adding a pair to my cart.
Bershka Chain Detail Scrunch Shopper Bag In Black
Shoulder bags are always a good idea, especially when they're on sale. This black scrunch shopper bag has a cute chain detailing and is currently priced at $18.
