Old Navy 50% Off Sitewide "Giftober" Sale: Get Puffer Jackets for $25 & More Fall Styles Starting at $11

Old Navy is keeping up with fall trends like puffer jackets, biker shorts, shackets and more at some jaw-dropping deals. Get to shopping, things are selling out fast.

EComm: Old Navy Giftober

There's nothing quite like a sitewide sale. Especially when you can get trendy pieces like puffer vests, baggy jeans and fuzzy shackets for half price— and no, we're not just teasing. Old Navy is currently have 50% off deals during its "Giftober" sale for a limited time.

From super flattering denim for as low as $22, printed flannel pajamas for $12 and slip dresses perfect for the upcoming holiday season at $22, you can stock up on some fall wardrobe essentials and even get to gift shopping early.

Read on to shop some of our favorite Old Navy sale picks, from jeans, dresses, jackets and more.

read
Soft-Brushed Utility Shacket

Shackets are ultra comfortable and super trendy for the fall. Old Navy has plenty of shackets on sale right now, like this cream colored one that runs from sizes XS to 4X.

$80
$40
Old Navy

High-Waisted O.G. Loose Black Ripped Cut-Off Jeans

Old Navy is arguably one of the best places to shop if you need to stock up on comfortable, flattering and trendy denim at an affordable price. This pair of loose fitted black ripped cut-off jeans are currently on sale for $28.

$55
$28
Old Navy

Oversized Quilted Utility Jacket

This quilted jacket that is currently 50% off comes in so many colors and is super versatile. Pair with your favorite jeans, boots and sweater for a comfy and cozy casual look.

$80
$40
Old Navy

Satin Smocked Midi Slip Dress

Slip dresses are a closet staple, especially for the upcoming holiday season. It's just one of those garments that can be dressed up for those evening outings when you simply don't know what to wear. You can get this gold-toned slip dress for $22.

$45
$22
Old Navy

Extra High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Non-Stretch Jeans

Baggy jeans are super trendy, and Old Navy is in the know. These extra high-waisted baggy pants can be paired with a graphic t-shirt or cropped sweater for a cute everyday look.

$45
$22
Old Navy

Long-Sleeve Cropped Rib-Knit Cardigan Sweater

This button-down cardigan comes in various autumnal colors and is a great layering piece to add to your wardrobe. You can get this forest green rib-knit sweater for 50% off.

$37
$18
Old Navy

Sherpa-Lined Non-Stretch Jean Utility Shacket

This sherpa-lined jean utility shacket is a cozy take on a jean jacket. The piece is so versatile and perfect for the oncoming cold weather, and currently on sale for $37.

$75
$37
Old Navy

High-Waisted Button-Fly Slouchy Straight Ripped Cut-Off Jeans

Lightwash denim is always super flattering, especially this high-waisted straight leg pair that is currently on sale for $25. These jeans come in sizes 0 to 30, and there are tall and petite options, as well.

$50
$25
Old Navy

Cozy Plush-Yarn Textured-Knit Sweater

Sweater weather is upon us, and you can stock up on some super soft knit sweaters from Old Navy for 50% off, like this one that comes in a deep green shade and black. Sizes are selling out fast!

$40
$20
Old Navy

Rib-Knit Midi Shift Dress

This casual black dress with a slit can be worn under a coat with boots for a cute fall look or with a blazer and a pair of loafers for a day at the office. It's currently on sale for $20 and ranges from sizes XS to 4X.

$40
$20
Old Navy

Long-Sleeve Cinched-Front Rib-Knit T-Shirt

This basic long sleeve is super flattering with its cinched neckline. Pair with any of Old Navy's denim that is also currently on sale for a go-to casual look that is comfortable and stylish.

$25
$12
Old Navy

Printed Flannel Pajama Pants

For the comfiest, coziest pajama pants, Old Navy is the way to go. These printed pajama pants come in so many different prints to choose from, some of them even holiday-inspired. You can currently stock up on these toasty pajama pants for $12.

$25
$12
Old Navy

Water-Resistant Quilted Puffer Vest

Puffer jackets are always a vibe, and puffer vests are no exception. This water-resistant quilted puffer vest comes in hot pink, black, olive green and more. For $25, you can get in on the puffer trend in a variety of different colors.

$50
$25
Old Navy

High-Waisted Jersey Biker Shorts 2-Pack

Biker shorts are always in, and we're not talking just to lounge in. Pair with a cute oversized hoodie and your favorite pair of sneakers for a casual streetwear look. You can get this pack of two black biker shorts for $11.

$23
$11
Old Navy

