Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Form a United Family Front in New TikTok

There are no rocky relationships in this family.

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin joined daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone in a TikTok as they showed off their fashionable outfits. Strutting along to an audio snippet of Perus Dokackris' "WestSidee (coming soon)," the family each took turns posing for the camera.

The Rocky actor wore a white shirt and slacks, paired with a brown suede jacket and dark brown dress shoes. Sistine, 24, rocked a gold satin dress with a distressed leather jacket that reflected brown and light brown colors.

Jennifer stunned in a one-shoulder chocolate brown gown and a golden necklace, while Sophia, 26, sported a white floor-length dress and kept her hair in long waves.

Sistine captioned the Oct. 13 TikTok, "Family outing."

The family stepped out at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. At the show, Sistine especially loved one tan suit, writing on her Instagram Story, "bury me in this." The only person missing from the family affair was the couple's third child, Scarlet, 20.