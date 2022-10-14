Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Form a United Family Front in New TikTok

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin joined daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone in a TikTok as they stylishly posed for the camera.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Oct 14, 2022 8:58 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCouplesSylvester StalloneCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: E! Looks Back at Sylvester Stallone in 1990

There are no rocky relationships in this family.

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin joined daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone in a TikTok as they showed off their fashionable outfits. Strutting along to an audio snippet of Perus Dokackris' "WestSidee (coming soon)," the family each took turns posing for the camera.

The Rocky actor wore a white shirt and slacks, paired with a brown suede jacket and dark brown dress shoes. Sistine, 24, rocked a gold satin dress with a distressed leather jacket that reflected brown and light brown colors.

Jennifer stunned in a one-shoulder chocolate brown gown and a golden necklace, while Sophia, 26, sported a white floor-length dress and kept her hair in long waves.

Sistine captioned the Oct. 13 TikTok, "Family outing."

The family stepped out at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. At the show, Sistine especially loved one tan suit, writing on her Instagram Story, "bury me in this." The only person missing from the family affair was the couple's third child, Scarlet, 20.

photos
Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Star Sightings

Their public appearance comes after Sylvester and Jennifer seemed to reconcile in September after the former model filed for divorce in August.

According to an Aug. 24 statement from his rep to E! News, the actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

2

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada

3

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

About a month later, the couple—who wed in May 1997—seemed to confirm they called off the separation.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Rambo star shared a photo on Sept. 19 of the two holding hands with their backs facing the camera. He captioned the photo, "Wonderful…."

It appears they won't be throwing in the towel after all.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

2

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada

3

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

4
Exclusive

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

5

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72