Shaun White Hilariously Trolls Girlfriend Nina Dobrev’s Degrassi Scene

Whatever it takes, we know you can make it through... this hilarious video.
Shaun White had an epic reaction to his girlfriend Nina Dobrev's Aug. 14 TikTok video, which saw her reacting to the Degrassi:The Next Generation scene where her character Mia Jones tried out for the cheer squad. In a goofy TikTok of his own, the snowboarder trolled the Vampire Diaries alum.
The Oct. 13 video, which is a duet with Nina's, starts with Shaun watching along while eating a pita wrap. However, then he start's following along with Mia cheering, "Get up on your feet," which involves pushing his chair back and busting out his best cheer moves to the words, "Go Panthers!"
His skills don't stop there as the Olympic medalist kicks up his legs exactly like Nina did on the show. Feeling proud of his reenactment of Degrassi's new cheer member, Shaun gives a smile to the camera and nods along as cheer captain Manny Santos (Cassie Steele) tells an excited Mia, "Welcome to the squad."
Nina titled her original video, "Panthers 4eva," while her man wrote, "on your feet! clap your F-ing hands for the panthers!!!"
This isn't the first time the couple has lovingly trolled one another on TikTok. Back in July 2022, the Love Hard actress took part in the trend where users compare their childhood crush to who they "ended up with." In her video Nina showed a picture of her childhood crush, who was none other than Brad Pitt, before turning the camera onto Shaun for a brief moment and then homing in on the real apple of her eye, her dog Maverick. Not too shabby.
She captioned the July 20 video, "Unconditional love."
All joking aside, the couple—who have been going strong since 2020—continues to express their love for one another on the 'gram.
Nina penned a heartfelt message to Shaun when he completed his last professional snowboarding event in February during the 2022 Winter Olympic games. The actress wrote in her Feb. 11 post, in part, "I am in awe of you. Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY."
She continued, "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20+ years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily."