The Best Deals on Packable Jackets for Confusing Fall Weather: Lululemon, Sam Edelman, 32 Degrees & More

If you're confused by those days that are freezing cold one minute and blistering hot the next, you need a jacket you can easily put in your bag.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 14, 2022 10:19 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

You can check your weather app a million times before you get dressed, but it can be so tough to dress for the fall weather— especially if you're out all day. We all know it's smart to dress in layers, but what do you do with those layers when you take one off? Do you want to walk around holding your heavy coat or sweat while you're stuck wearing it? Neither of those are appealing choices. Instead, opt for a packable jacket that gives you the warmth and versatility you need.

You'll be prepared for confusing fall weather with these foldable coats that you can put in your bag, without taking up all of your storage space. Shop these finds from some of our favorite stores, including Amazon, 32 Degrees, HSN, Lululemon, and QVC.

TL;DR: get this $155 32 Degrees jacket for just $50.

The Bachelor's Lauren Luyendyk Drops Affordable Clothing Collab: Here Are Her Holiday Styling Tips

Packable Jackets for Fall

32 Degrees Women’s Ultra-light Down Packable 3/4 Jacket

This jacket is water-repellant, packable, and it has zip-up pockets. It has 1,300+ 5-star reviews and it's on sale for just $50. There are six colors to choose from, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

$155
$50
32 Degrees

Laurier Packable Backpack Coat

You're gonna want one of these jackets in every color. This water-resistant style is so cool because it converts into a jacket. It comes in four colors.

$87
$34
HSN

Centigrade Water Resistant Packable Hooded Zip Front Rain Jacket

Make the most of an unexpected rainy day with this zip-up jacket. QVC has this style in five colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.

 

$65
$44
QVC

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket (Available in Plus Size)

This packable puffer is water-resistant and there are 22 colors to choose from. This style has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in plus sizes too.

$44
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket

If you prefer a jacket with a hood, this one has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to XL.

$48
Amazon

A New Day Women's Travel Puffer Jacket

This brown jacket proves that a packable coat can be chic. It's waterproof and it comes in four additional colors.

$35
Target

Sam Edelman Packable Quilted Jacket

Bring some pastel prettiness to your wardrobe with this low-profile quilted jacket.

$150
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Quince Lightweight Down Long Puffer Jacket

This jacket manages to be lightweight and toasty warm. It comes in three colors and you can save 72% on this purchase. 

 

$248
$70
Quince

Sam Edelman Windbreaker Jacket with Packable Hood

This bomber-inspired windbreaker is the perfect layer for a fall day.

$150
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Lululemon Packable Water-Repellent Jacket

Wear one of these packable jackets on a rainy day. They're water-repellent and come in a handful of colors.

 

$158
$99
Lululemon

While you're shopping, check out these Windsor deals starting at $6.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

