Tyler Skaggs' Widow Breaks Down in Tears in First TV Interview Since MLB Pitcher's Death

Tyler Skaggs' family is making it their mission to honor their real-life angel.
On Oct. 14, Carli Skaggs appeared on Good Morning America for her first TV interview since her husband's death from a drug overdose in a Texas hotel room. Joined by Tyler's mom Debbie Hetman, the pair expressed how much they miss the Los Angeles Angels pitcher more than three years after his passing.
"He was my only son and I'm not going to be a grandma," Debbie shared. "I'm not going to hold a grandchild and those things are painful. I think about that all the time."
In the candid interview, Carli said she distinctively remembered talking to Tyler about starting a family four days before he died. Now, she is trying her best to heal.
"I wonder sometimes if I'll ever be as happy as I was," she explained through tears. "I have faith that I'll get there. I know I'm never going to be the same. It's going to be different but I believe that I can find happiness again."
On Oct. 11, former Los Angeles Angels baseball executive Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in prison after he was convicted of providing fentanyl-laced pills to the late athlete, which contributed to Tyler's death. His attorney Cody L. Cofer told NBC News he plans to appeal and will "continue to fight the allegations."
Since Tyler's death, which was ruled accidental, his family has created the Tyler Skaggs Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to empower young people through the gift of sports by supporting athletic programs.
The organization, Carli says, is a way to keep Tyler's memory alive and highlight his strengths.
"Any opportunity I get to speak about Tyler and the incredible person that he was, that's what I'm going to do because he deserves it," she said. "I always think, ‘Why didn't I go to Texas?' I wish I was there to save him but he shouldn't have needed it."