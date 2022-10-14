Tyler Skaggs' Widow Breaks Down in Tears in First TV Interview Since MLB Pitcher's Death

Watch : Sports Stars We've Lost in 2022

Tyler Skaggs' family is making it their mission to honor their real-life angel.

On Oct. 14, Carli Skaggs appeared on Good Morning America for her first TV interview since her husband's death from a drug overdose in a Texas hotel room. Joined by Tyler's mom Debbie Hetman, the pair expressed how much they miss the Los Angeles Angels pitcher more than three years after his passing.

"He was my only son and I'm not going to be a grandma," Debbie shared. "I'm not going to hold a grandchild and those things are painful. I think about that all the time."

In the candid interview, Carli said she distinctively remembered talking to Tyler about starting a family four days before he died. Now, she is trying her best to heal.

"I wonder sometimes if I'll ever be as happy as I was," she explained through tears. "I have faith that I'll get there. I know I'm never going to be the same. It's going to be different but I believe that I can find happiness again."