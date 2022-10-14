Dwayne Johnson's Story of His Kids' "Terrifying" Pranks Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks

Dwayne Johnson's kids may act fast, but their pranks leave him anything but furious.

The actor—who shares daughter Simone, 21, with his ex Dany Garcia and has kids Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian—recently shared that his little ones get a kick out of practical jokes, of which he is usually the target.

"It is terrifying to me," he revealed during his Oct. 13 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So, we play their favorite game. It's called, 'Daddy, close your eyes.' And what comes after that is whatever comes."

The Jungle Cruise alum is often showing off the results of his daughters' shenanigans on social media, which have included the girls drawing on Johnson's face with a marker (with The Rock noting he had to lay in bed for 25 minutes while they finished sketching a unibrow, mustache and goatee) and having a water balloon popped over his head at 7:00 a.m.