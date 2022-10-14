Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72: Daniel Radcliffe and More Harry Potter Stars Pay Tribute

Watch : Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

It's not Hogwarts without you, Hagrid.

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane, who played the beloved Rubeus Hagrid, died at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his agent shared on Oct. 14. While Coltrane is best known for playing the lovable gamekeeper of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and will forever be Hagrid to a legion of fans, the actor had a long and illustrious career.

In addition to the Harry Potter franchise, Coltrane also appeared in two James Bond films, 1995's GoldenEye and 1999's The World Is Not Enough as well as in the British detective series Crackers.

Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland on Oct. 14. Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer, 30, and Alice, 24, and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

Tributes from the Harry Potter cast and friends from Coltrane's long career in the film industry have been pouring in. Read messages from Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), twins James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), David Thewlis (Reemus Lupin), Warwick Davis (Goblin) and more actors below.