RHONJ's Joe Gorga Shares Update on Feud With Teresa Giudice and Possible Reconciliation

You know what they say: time heals all wounds. And The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Gorga certainly hopes that's the case when it comes to his ongoing feud with sister Teresa Giudice.

Two months after he and wife Melissa Gorga skipped out on Teresa's Aug. 6 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, Joe got candid about his hopes for the future of their relationship exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 14.

Asked by E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes which RHONJ star is the "most likely to hold a grudge," Joe answered, "Teresa." And after bringing up their drama, Erin asked the star, "Is there room for reconciliation in your heart?"

"Well, there's always room," Joe revealed. "What can I say, I love my sister. I really do."

He continued, "I feel like we went back to when we first got on the show. And we're older now, and it shouldn't be this way, and it saddens me. It really does. And at the point I am in my life, at my age, I don't want this. I really don't want this. So, it's not a good situation."