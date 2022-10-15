I Swear by This $3 Hair Mask That Totally Transformed My Curls From Dry to Dazzling

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's nothing quite like the exciting feeling of trying out a new hairstyle, whether it's a slicked back updo, pin-straight blow dry or voluminous curls achieved with hot rollers. While I've never dyed my hair, I do like to play around with my hairstyles in other ways, which results in using a decent amount of heat and product on my curls— more than any hair stylist would like. Basically, I've been intimately familiar with the feeling of dry, dull hair induced by the treacherous combination of heat and forgetting to always use heat protectant— until I met this Raw Sugar Hair Masque in the hair care aisle in Target.

What really caught my attention was its $2.99 price tag. Followed by my own research into the product, I decided to give the it a try. It's safe to say that my hair hasn't been the same since I first used the hair mask, and I mean that in the best way possible. As it turns out, the combination of avocado oil, banana, coconut milk and agave does more than just add a fragrant scent to the mask, but also makes my hair feel super soft, clean and revitalized.

The cruelty-free, vegan and sulfate and paraben-free mask made with plant-derived ingredients is super easy to use. All you have to do is evenly disperse the mask into your roots and ends after shampooing and conditioning, leave in for 5-10 minutes (I like to leave it in my thicker hair for 10 minutes) and rinse out. Whether you let your hair dry naturally or choose to style and blow dry, the shine and volume follows instantaneously. Unlike other hair masks I've tried out, the clean feel and lustrous results after each use is long-lasting.

This mask has brought some serious health and vibrancy back to my heat-damaged hair, and most importantly, it's helped me embrace and treat my curls with the love they deserve. Check out the Raw Sugar Hair Masque in different sizes and bundles below.