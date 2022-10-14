How RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Plans on Handling Seeing Lisa Rinna at BravoCon 2022

Watch : Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH

All of Bravo's biggest stars are gathering together for BravoCon 2022 this weekend, including current enemies Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna.

With both ladies set to appear at events throughout the three-day event—which kicks off Oct. 14—it's likely The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars will reunite for the first time since their explosive season 12 reunion fight, during which Kathy called Lisa "the biggest bully in Hollywood," as teased in the trailer.

Luckily, Kathy isn't worried about running into her rival this weekend. When asked about how she'll react if they cross paths, she exclusively told E! News at the DIRECTV Wives Night Out event in NYC on Oct. 13, "I'd say hello," and left it at that.

The beef between the two began after Lisa accused Kathy of having a "meltdown" after leaving a nightclub on the group's Aspen trip. And after no one joined Kathy in doing a conga line at the Colorado nightclub (a.k.a. CongaGate), she made a subtle jab at the drama by starting a conga line with her fellow Real Housewives stars Teresa Giudice, Ashely Darby and Whitney Rose at the DIRECTV event.