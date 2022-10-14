The Voice and America's Got Talent Singer Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Fans of The Voice and America's Got Talent are learning more about contestant Nolan Neal's passing.

The Davidson County medical examiner's office in Tennessee confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 that the singer's cause of death was "acute combined drug toxicity" and that the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The update comes about three months after Nolan died on July 18 at the age of 41. Police told TMZ that they were called after Nolan's roommate found the musician's body in a bedroom.

Nolan first appeared on season 10 of The Voice in 2016. Though he didn't make it past the blind auditions, he didn't give up and returned for season 11 later that year. There, he performed a rendition of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" that had all four coaches turning their chairs. He was part of Adam Levine's team and competed until being eliminated from the talent series in the knockout rounds.