The Real Housewives of New York City's Newly Rebooted Cast Revealed

These seven ladies have officially snagged their golden apples.

On Oct. 16, Andy Cohen announced the new cast for the rebooted season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City at BravoCon 2022. The new RHONY cast includes fashion blogger and Scout the City owner Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy, fashion industry veteran Jenna Lyons, influencer and activist Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.

No previous RHONY alums are returning. Production is set to begin this fall and season 14 will premiere in 2023.

Bravo announced in March that they were recasting the series following season 13, which starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer and first Black Housewife in RHONY history Eboni K. Williams.

"There are thousands of stories to tell here," Cohen said at the time. "This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."