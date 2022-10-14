How Late Rapper PnB Rock “Saved” Girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang’s Life During His Final Moments

Watch : Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Shot During Robbery

PnB Rock put his family first even in his final moments.

The "Selfish" rapper's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, is now opening up about witnessing his horrific death more than a month after he was robbed and fatally shot while they were out to eat.

"I am 100% not ok," she captioned a video montage of their special moments together on Instagram Oct. 13. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can't even handle this."

Stephanie—who shares daughter Xuri, 2, with the late rapper—said she keeps replaying the moment her boyfriend was killed in her head, along with the other traumatizing moments that took place after the shooting, including being "forced out" of the restaurant, having her belongings taken from her and being "locked in an interrogation room all night." (PnB is also a father to another little girl, Milan, 8, from a previous relationship.)