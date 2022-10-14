Protestors Arrested for Throwing Soup on Van Gogh's Iconic Sunflowers Painting at National Gallery

This painting came very close to touting an unexpected dash of color.
Two protestors were arrested in London on Oct. 13 after throwing soup at Van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers painting located in the National Gallery. After arriving at the gallery, in addition to throwing the food on the artwork, according to Metropolitan police, the protestors also "glued themselves to a wall" before they were "un-glued and taken into custody."
Authorities confirmed to NBC News that the two people, who are climate change activists part of the Just Oil group, were arrested for "criminal damage and aggravated trespass." The police also noted that as far as the $72 million painting (created by the famous Dutch artist in 1888) goes, although there is some "minor damage to the frame," the painting remained "unharmed."
This isn't the first time that members of the Just Stop Oil group have chosen notable pieces of artwork as the target of their protests to call attention to their cause.
In July, Just Stop Oil activists also glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper (at London's Royal Academy of Arts) and to John Constable's The Hay Wain (also located in the National Gallery), per CNN.
According to Sky News, the activists have been calling for the government to stop their attempts at securing all new oil and gas licenses. Their demonstrations come on the heels of the British government attempting to expand on oil and gas exploration, which has drawn criticism that the decision will have a direct impact on climate change.
