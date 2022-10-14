The Bachelor's Lauren Luyendyk Drops Affordable Clothing Collab: Here Are Her Holiday Styling Tips

We interviewed Lauren Luyendyk because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lauren is a paid spokesperson for Cupshe and the products featured are from her line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The winter holidays are closer than you think, which means a lot of us will have festive outfits to put together. If you need a little help, let The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk help you with the styling. She just dropped a chic, affordable holiday collection with Cupshe, telling E!, "There are too many things to love about Cupshe. They always nail the trends at a great price."

Body inclusivity was top of mind for Lauren throughout the collaboration, explaining, "One thing I haven't really talked about is how it's so different to dress my body since becoming a mom. I have three kids, including twins. I gravitated to Cupshe because they have silhouettes that can flatter any body type."

Lauren added, "Doing a holiday collection with them was honestly the most exciting part because they've never done a holiday collection before. I just love a good party dress. It's a really fun collection with lots of glitz, glam, and fun to wear for the holidays." The drop also includes some toddler styles, which got the stamp of approval from Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s daughter Alessi.