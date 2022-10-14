The Bachelor's Lauren Luyendyk Drops Affordable Clothing Collab: Here Are Her Holiday Styling Tips

We interviewed Lauren Luyendyk because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lauren is a paid spokesperson for Cupshe and the products featured are from her line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The winter holidays are closer than you think, which means a lot of us will have festive outfits to put together. If you need a little help, let The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk help you with the styling. She just dropped a chic, affordable holiday collection with Cupshe, telling E!, "There are too many things to love about Cupshe. They always nail the trends at a great price."
Body inclusivity was top of mind for Lauren throughout the collaboration, explaining, "One thing I haven't really talked about is how it's so different to dress my body since becoming a mom. I have three kids, including twins. I gravitated to Cupshe because they have silhouettes that can flatter any body type."
Lauren added, "Doing a holiday collection with them was honestly the most exciting part because they've never done a holiday collection before. I just love a good party dress. It's a really fun collection with lots of glitz, glam, and fun to wear for the holidays." The drop also includes some toddler styles, which got the stamp of approval from Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s daughter Alessi.
Of course, Alessi made an adorable appearance for the Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk photoshoot, but that wasn't the only familiar face from the campaign. Bachelor Nation fan favorite Hannah Ann Sluss was a part of the photoshoot along with Lauren's best friend Bella Lambert.
In an exclusive E! interview, Lauren shared her favorite pieces, styling suggestions, and Alessi's feedback on the toddler styles.
The Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Collection
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Tis' The SZN Drape Neck Cutout Romper, Cutout Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings & Spotlight Ribbed Metallic Clutch
"The color is my favorite. It's a really pretty pink and it has a great neckline that's deeper than it looks in some photos. It's sexy. In the photoshoot, I was actually wearing it off the shoulder for some of the pictures. You can style it in a few different ways."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Let's Party Scalloped V-Neck Bodycon Dress
"This is a really awesome, black, mini dress in a great scuba material that's very flattering. It's soft and a little thicker with a beautiful scalloped edge on the neck and a cut-out on the leg. I just think it's super flattering and it has really cute details. So, I really love that."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Holidaze Satin Flounce Wrap Dress
"There's a wrap dress in the collection that is great for those times when I don't want to show my abdomen area. I love a wrap dress and an empire waist. They're very helpful and flattering."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Holidaze Twist-Front Maxi Dress
"There are a bunch of emerald green dresses in the collection, which I love for the holidays."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Holidaze Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress
"I would pair this green dress with a red lip for the holidays. It's a beautiful combination."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Let's Party Cable Knit Bodycon Sweater Dress
"It's the perfect dress to wear for a gathering with your family or co-workers. I would wear this to a gathering with my moms group too. It's very classy, cozy, and comfortable at the same time. It's a go-to for me."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Let's Party Cutout One-Shoulder Bodysuit and Spotlight Leopard Print High Waist Satin Skirt
"I feel like you could honestly wear this bodysuit anywhere, right? You could wear it to a cocktail hour or pair it with jeans for a more casual thing. You can wear this to a pumpkin patch with the family or a visit with Santa. This works for anything. It's very trendy. I love a one-shoulder top. I love it with the leopard skirt."
"I used to work in a corporate job and I would wear skirts like that all the time. It's great for going to work, but you could also take off your blazer or whatever you're wearing with it and go out afterwards. It has a really good fit. When I tried it on for the first time I was wowed."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Tis' The SZN Shag Open-Front Jacket and Holidaze V-Neck Asymmetrical Mini Dress
"This jacket is really pretty. I would pair it with the black mini dress. It's such a good combo. Throw on some black heels and you're ready to go. I think you could wear this to a holiday party. It dresses everything up. You can just wear a plain dress under it. Throw it on and you'll look super trendy."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Starlight Sequin Open-Front Blazer, Tis' The SZN Fringe V-Neck Cami & Holidaze Faux Leather High Waist Leggings
"This is a great blazer. It's oversized and I would recommend wearing it with leather leggings. I love mixing different textures together. You could wear the blazer with jeans or over a dress too. I'm excited to figure out some different looks with this one."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Holidaze Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress and Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Graphic Sweater
"The mommy and mini collection was so much fun because I love to match with Alessi. I don't know. She enjoys dressing up, getting the makeup out, and doing our hair together. Alessi was so excited to try on the clothes and she was goofing off the whole time we took photos."
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Tis' The SZN Ribbed Surplice Sweater, Tis' The SZN Tiered Tulle Mesh Skirt, Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Print Sweater, and Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt
"Alessi's favorite is a little, white sweater with pink hearts all over it. She immediately chose it to wear."
Alessi's heart sweater pairs perfectly with the Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt. If you want to coordinate with that look, copy Lauren's outfit with the Tis' The SZN Ribbed Surplice Sweater and Tis' The SZN Tiered Tulle Mesh Skirt.
Cupshe X Lauren Luyendyk Starlight Metallic V-Neck Flounce Dress
"There's a shimmery rose gold dress that I think is perfect for New Year's Eve. It's really fun for holiday parties too. I'm excited to see people wearing this one."
