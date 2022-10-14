How The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West Got into Character as Diana and Charles

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are ready to handle the weight of the crown.

The actors revealed what steps they've taken to royally suit up as Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fifth season of The Crown. For West, part of the process begins with clarifying that his performance is not an imitation of what happened in real life.

"I think people understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation," he told Netflix's Tudum.com. "This is an evoking of a character. That's really where the show lives: in the imagined conversations of their private life, which is something that no one knows."

The Downtown Abbey actor acknowledged that though people may criticize the show for its portrayal of the royal family, what matters is how creatively the cast and crew uses their imagination and intensive research to develop the plot.