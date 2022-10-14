The MixtapE! Presents Blink-182, Louis Tomlinson and More New Music Musts

Watch : John Legend Reveals How "The Voice" Contestants Inspire Him

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

New music from Blink-182? Yah, we're feeling this!

Just days after Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge announced they were reuniting for a 2023 world tour, the band gave fans a taste of their new album with the release of "Edging."

"I'm so happy to be back in the studio creating new music," Mark said in a statement, "and looking forward to a giant world tour."