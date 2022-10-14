Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Get a $517 Backpack Bundle for $149 & More Deals Starting at $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Handbags and jewelry make outfits feel complete. If you feel like your fall wardrobe is missing a few of those must-have accessories, Kate Spade Surprise is here to save the day.
You can get the chicest, trendiest handbags, backpacks, wallets and more on sale right now. From a vibrant shearling tote for $159 and a backpack bundle trio deal perfect for any of your upcoming travels, Kate Spade Surprise has some can't-miss deals live on their site until Sunday. Perhaps the most exciting bit of the deal is that you can get an extra 20% off all earrings on the site when you use the code TAKEYOURPICK. From studs to hoops to elegant drop earrings, you can shop so many cute jewelry styles for as low as $15.
Scroll through our top handbag and jewelry picks from the Kate Spade Surprise sale— you will not be disappointed.
Carson Convertible Crossbody
This best-selling bag is best-selling for a reason. The Carson Convertible Crossbody is currently on sale for under $100, and it comes in a chic colorway with a gold chain strap that further elevates the bag. It's just as functional as it is cute!
Chelsea Medium Cosmetic Case
If you need a new cosmetic case for any upcoming travels or just because, get this Chelsea Medium Cosmetic Case that is currently on sale for $29 instead of its usual $79 price.
Darcy Large Slim Bifold Wallet
You can save over $100 on this wallet during the Kate Spade Surprise sale. It comes in three different colors and is super spacious, so you can organize your essentials in style.
Pearls Of Wisdom Drop Earring
Right now, you can take an extra 20% off all earrings— just don't forget to use code TAKEYOURPICK at checkout. There are so many cute styles that are perfect for the upcoming holidays, like this pair with pearls.
Chelsea Large Backpack Bundle Trio
You can get not one, not two, but three chic items in this backpack bundle for just under $150. It comes with a spacious backpack, cosmetic case and card case lanyard, so it's perfect especially if you're traveling soon.
Full Circle Huggies
These hoop huggies are a super cute earring that can be dressed up or down. They're currently on sale for $17, making these glimmering gold hoop earrings a total steal.
Ella Small Shearling Tote
This fall, shearling is in, and handbags are no exception. This shearling tote comes in a deep pink, but don't be daunted by its vibrant color. It can be worn so many ways, like with your favorite pair of jeans and a neutral sweater, or even a monochromatic pink look if you're feeling just daring enough.
Staci Crossbody
Who said pastels can't be worn in the fall? This crossbody comes in a beautiful silhouette and can be worn in multiple ways. Pair it with your favorite chestnut trench coat, trousers and heeled boots to complete the trendy look.
In A Flutter Studs
Butterfly jewelry might remind you of middle school trends, but these In a Flutter Studs are an elevated take on the look. You can get these gold butterfly studs on sale for $20 instead of the usual $59 price tag.
Sadie Envelope Crossbody
This envelope crossbody is a must-have, especially for the fall. It comes in a deep maroon tone and a structured silhouette, but the envelope shape of the flap makes it appear dainty. You can get it for under $90.
Darcy Chain Wallet Crossbody
If you need a new GNO bag, this Kate Spade Darcy Chain Wallet Crossbody just might be it. It's currently on sale from $269 to $89. The easy-to-carry crossbody style of this simple yet elegant purse is bound to become your go-to for going out.
Marti Wallet Crossbody
The autumnal shade and spade detailing on this crossbody is what captured my attention. This minimalist purse can add a refined vibe to any outfit, whether you're running errands or attending an event.
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Quilted leather is equal parts sophisticated and edgy, making this Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag the best of both worlds. Instead of its original price of $479, you can get it discounted for $149, which is more than worth it for this stunning bag.
Pearls Of Wisdom Studs
Combine pearls and shimmering glass studs, and you get this beautiful combination of an earring. These Pearls of Wisdom Studs can and should be worn with anything imaginable.
Ella Tote
This quintessential Kate Spade tote bag is currently on sale for $159. The structured, fashionable and spacious tote bag would be great for work.
Tiny Twinkles Cosmic Earring Set
This trio of outer space inspired earrings are playful, shiny and currently on sale for $15. Stack these earrings for a super cute coordinated piercing look.
Audrey Mini Bucket Bag
Bucket bags are so versatile and timeless, especially this Audrey Mini Bucket Bag with gold hardware. This take-anywhere crossbody comes in black and deep maroon and is currently on sale for $119.
