Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

More details are coming to light in the case of teenager Kiely Rodni.

The 16-year-old went missing on the night of Aug. 16 on her way home from a high school graduation party near Truckee, Calif. A car was found submerged in the Prosser Creek Reservoir and the body inside it was positively identified to be the missing teen on Aug. 21, police said in a press conference, as E! News previously reported.

Now, the Nevada County, Calif. coroner's office has released the young girl's cause of death.

In the official documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 13, the coroner's office revealed that she "drowned in lake while in her vehicle." Her manner of death was ruled accidental.

Kiely was last heard from around 12:30am on the day she went missing when she texted her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, to let her know she was on her way home, according to authorities. When she failed to arrive, the authorities were contacted and a search began to locate her.

It took more than two weeks to find Kiely.