Noah Centineo Admits He Almost Blew Up Co-Star Mo Amer’s House

Watch : Noah Centineo Nearly Burned Down Mo Amer's House

Mo Amer almost needed a superhero to save the day.

During a Fourth of July party at his house, the Black Adam actor found himself getting a little too patriotic after co-star Noah Centineo set off fireworks wrong on his lawn.

"Noah, Fourth of July, almost blew up the house with fireworks," Mo told E! News' The Rundown. "That was great."

When Mo and his onscreen sister Sarah Shahi crashed Noah and Quintessa Swindell's interview with Erin Lim Rhodes, the 26-year-old actor fessed up to Mo's claim.

"I did almost start a fire at Mo's house," Noah confirmed. "It was the Fourth of July. I set a firework off."

Where did Noah go wrong? It appears he may have skipped some steps.

"You're supposed to put a PVC pipe in the ground, and then the firework," the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor explained. "Instead, I put the firework in the ground and lit it."