Teen Mom's Zach Davis Sentenced to 120 Days in Jail After DUI Arrest

This isn't the honeymoon Zach Davis had in mind.
Just days after marrying Cheyenne Floyd in Southern California, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star was sentenced to jail in connection with a June 2020 DUI arrest.
According to court records viewed by E! News, the 28-year-old was ordered on Oct. 4 to serve up to 120 days in the L.A. County Jail as well as complete four days of community labor and 60 months of probation.
As part of his sentencing, Zach was also ordered to participate in an alcohol treatment program. He must surrender to the Van Nuys Courthouse on or before Nov. 1.
Previously, Zach pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Those charges were later dismissed. He also previously pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more. He was ultimately convicted of that charge.
E! News has reached out to Zach and Cheyenne for comment and has not heard back.
Zach's sentencing came less than a week after he married Cheyenne in a wedding ceremony near Pasadena, Calif. On Sept. 29, the Teen Mom stars exchanged vows in front of family and co-stars including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Leah Messer.
"Two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other," Zach wrote on Instagram when sharing photos from the ceremony. "Love always wins."
Before exchanging vows, Cheyenne opened up about her love story with Zach. While she joked that he "drives me absolutely crazy" sometimes, the MTV star couldn't help but celebrate how far they've come since meeting at 16.
"We have gone through so many seasons of life together and so many chapters of life together," Cheyenne, 29, told E! News in August. "Every now and then, we look at each other. We're like, ‘We're getting married?' It's just so unreal and it's so fun to go through this next chapter in this life with my best friend."
She added, "He's genuinely held my hand on some of the best days of my life and held them tighter on some of the worst days."
The Ashley's Reality Roundup was first to report the news.