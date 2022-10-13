How Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco Kept Their Relationship a Secret from The Big Bang Theory Cast

Watch : Inside Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki's Big Bang Theory Romance

As their on-screen romance blossomed, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki kept their off-screen one a secret.

The Big Bang Theory costars, who dated from 2008 to 2010, revealed how they initially kept their relationship hidden from the rest of the cast in a new oral history of the series, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series. After initially bonding at a weekend retreat in Montecito, Galecki and Cuoco decided to keep their romance under wraps during a group trip to Comic Con.

"We all had different hotel rooms at Comic-Con," Cuoco revealed, according to Us Weekly. "There were two giant buildings for this one hotel and Johnny and I weren't even in the same building. So we were like little mice in the night, running back and forth to each other's rooms, trying not to be noticed. I mean, who did we think we were?"