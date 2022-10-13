John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston as His “Favorite Dance Partner”

Watch : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston will always be the dance partner John Travolta wants.

On what would have been his late wife's 60th birthday, the Grease star shared a throwback photo of the couple at the June 1997 premiere of Face/Off in Los Angeles.

The two are seen hugging while Kelly, clad in a black dress with cutouts, flashes the camera a bright smile.

"Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!" he captioned the Oct. 13 post. "We love you and miss you Kelly."

The 68-year-old actor has taken time to mark the actress' birthday with a sweet message every year since her death. Last year, John shared a photo of the actress at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Kelly passed away at age 57 in July 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. After meeting John in 1987 on the set of The Experts, the two wed in 1991.

The couple share daughter Ella, 22, and son Benjamin, 11. Their third child, Jett, died at age 16 in 2009 after experiencing a seizure during a family trip to Grand Bahama Island.