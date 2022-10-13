Love is Blind Star Deepti Vempati's Wellness Picks Are a Reminder To Choose Yourself

We interviewed Deepti Vempati because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Deepti Vempati famously chose herself on Love is Blind. Throughout Season 2, Netflix viewers fell in love with Deepti, admiring her for recognizing her worth and empowering herself. Of course, Deepti appreciates the support, but she wants everyone to know that taking care of herself has been a constantly evolving journey.
"I feel like there's like so many people just got such a small slice of my life on the show. And everyone thinks, 'Look at her. She exudes so much confidence and she chose herself.' So, it was really important for me to show that I am a work in progress. I have not always been like that. I've had a lot of self-confidence and self-esteem issues," Deepti explained in an exclusive E! News interview.
Deepti shared more on Love is Blind After the Altar and in her book I Choose Myself, emphasizing that she believes the most important relationship in your life is the one you have with yourself. Even so, she recognizes that is much easier said than done. Deepti believes that those "little things" and daily habits really add up, sharing some of her wellness essentials for everyone who wants to make self-care a priority.
Deepti Vempati's Self-Care Essentials
I Choose Myself by Deepti Vempati
"I just want people to understand the work that I had to put in to become that person that they saw at the altar or on the show. It's a work in progress for me, it doesn't always come naturally. I have to make a conscious effort to work at it every single day. And I really just wanted people to see, you know, my story and what led me to that moment."
Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties with Strong Grip
"My hair pulls really easily. So, I love these hair ties. Those are the perfect thing for me because they don't rip my hair apart and they don't dent my hair. I'm very harsh on my hair."
These hair ties come in clear, black, and brown. This set has 14,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CFX Resistance Bands Set
"These resistance bands don't fold over. They don't fold over because they are a nice, thick brand. And I just love them because, in a hotel, it can be so hard to work out. But I can just do a quick bodyweight workout with those. They're a game changer for me when I travel."
These resistance bands come in a few color combinations and they have 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hidrate Spark PRO Smart Water Bottle, Tracks Water Intake & Glows to Remind You to Stay Hydrated
"My brother bought our entire family water bottles that lights up if you're not drinking enough water. It's so great and it connects to your phone through an app and it tells you how much water you need. And, yes, it also pairs with your Apple Watch. If you're working out, it knows that you need to replenish your body with water. So, it's very intuitive. It's a little bit expensive, but it's so worth it."
This water bottle comes in five colors and has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones- 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone
"I love my Apple AirPods, but I find that the over-the-head ones are the best. I'm a huge Beats girl. They stay on the ears."
These come in four colors and they have 45,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nike Women's Air Sockracer Flyknit Shoe
"I am pigeon-toed and also I supinate, which is very interesting, but I highly recommend that you go to a running store. A running and cardio workout shoe is different than a weightlifting shoe. You may need to get certain inserts that are for your specific feet. So, I highly recommend getting a specialist to look at how you walk and run, so that they can really tailor the shoe to you but, I'm a huge Nike sock shoe girl."
