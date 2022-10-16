Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kylie Jenner showed off her natural hair, Amelia Hamlin shaved off her eyebrows and Love Island UK found its new host to replace Laura Whitmore.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 16, 2022 10:00 AMTags
HairCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After 23 Seasons

Ch-ch-changes are coming to a screen near you. 

Two beloved reality series made major casting announcements this week, with The Voice losing its last remaining original coach when Blake Shelton announced he was leaving the NBC series after 23 seasons. Oh, and we got a text from Love Island UK that revealed who will be the next bombshell host to strut through the villa after Laura Whitmore's exit. 

In other transformations, Amelia Hamlin displayed how committed she is to her modeling career when she decided to shave off her eyebrows for a photo shoot and Kylie Jenner revealed the results of her year-long journey to make her hair healthier, showing off what her natural tresses look like on Instagram. Plus, Chris Pine shocked fans when he cut his beloved long locks, unveiling a much shorter 'do and a Selling The O.C. star decided to dye their hair platinum blonde. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

TikTok
Amelia Hamlin

Bye for now, brows!

In a Oct. 7 TikTok video, Hamlin documented her dramatic transformation for an upcoming photo shoot with Interview magazine, in which she shaved off her eyebrows.

"Wow, OK. That was a big one," the model said in the clip. "I felt them go."

Noting she had been "wanting to shave them" for quite some time, Hamlin said she didn't pull the trigger until Interview's editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, suggested it.

"I love it," Hamlin gushed of the final look. "It's f--king sick." And on her Instagram Stories, Lisa Rinna's daughter wrote, "Only 4 u @melzy917 & fashion of course."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Chris Pine

If you were a fan of Pine's long locks, don't worry, darling, they can grow back.

The Star Trek star said goodbye to his chin-length bob in favor of a much shorter 'do, which he debuted at the 2022 Children's Hospital Gala red carpet on Oct. 10. Along with his new cut, Pine rocked a full beard and his natural gray hair after previously sporting a dirty blonde shade. 

Instagram
Austin Victoria

This realtor is finding out if blondes have more fun.

The Selling The O.C. star debuted his platinum hue on his Instagram Story on Oct. 12, showing off his new look with a selfie. Victoria later shared another look at his lighter locks with a photo taken at the gym. 

Shutterstock
Love Island UK

A new bombshell is entering the villa.

Maya Jama is set to welcome the sexy singles on the upcoming ninth season of Love Island UK, which will premiere early next year. The Circle host is replacing Laura Whitmore, who announced she was leaving the reality series after three seasons in August.

"Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy," ITV's director of reality programming Paul Mortimer said in a statement. "In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who'll be a great addition to the Love Island family."

He continued, "Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show."

Trae Patton/NBC
Blake Shelton

It's the end of an era.

Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice after its next season in an emotional Instagram post on Oct. 11. The country singer—who was the only coach to appear on every season of the NBC reality series since it began in 2011—revealed he had been "wrestling with this for a while," but ultimately made the decision to give up his chair. 

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it always feel like home to me," he wrote. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns."

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians star is going back to basics.

Jenner updated fans on her "hair health journey" in a series of Instagram Stories on Oct. 11. In one video, Jenner shook her head to show off her shoulder-length strands. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "this is how we're doing," explaining that she was "a year" into her mission to strengthen her oft-dyed hair. 

 

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Adam Levine DM Scandal

2

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

3
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga’s Hope for a Reconciliation

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Adam Levine DM Scandal

2

Influencer Oli London Shares He’s Detransitioning Back to Male

3
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga’s Hope for a Reconciliation

4
Exclusive

Lala Kent Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With 50 Cent

5

Bravo Announces Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan Spin-Off Details