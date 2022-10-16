Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After 23 Seasons

Ch-ch-changes are coming to a screen near you.

Two beloved reality series made major casting announcements this week, with The Voice losing its last remaining original coach when Blake Shelton announced he was leaving the NBC series after 23 seasons. Oh, and we got a text from Love Island UK that revealed who will be the next bombshell host to strut through the villa after Laura Whitmore's exit.

In other transformations, Amelia Hamlin displayed how committed she is to her modeling career when she decided to shave off her eyebrows for a photo shoot and Kylie Jenner revealed the results of her year-long journey to make her hair healthier, showing off what her natural tresses look like on Instagram. Plus, Chris Pine shocked fans when he cut his beloved long locks, unveiling a much shorter 'do and a Selling The O.C. star decided to dye their hair platinum blonde.