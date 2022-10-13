Olivia Wilde Says It's "Shocking" to See "So Many Untruths About Yourself Traded as Fact"

Watch : Warner Bros. Denies Conflict With Olivia Wilde Amid Latest Allegation

Olivia Wilde is living in her truth.

The Don't Worry Darling director spoke out following speculation there was behind-the-scenes drama between her and the lead of the film, Florence Pugh, among other reported feuds that surrounded the thriller.

"It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact," she told Elle in an Oct. 13 interview. "Florence had a really wise comment that we didn't sign up for a reality show."

(Earlier this year, while reflecting on the "invasive" nature of being a public figure, Florence told Harper's Bazaar that her career as actress doesn't equate to being on a reality show where people follow your every move).

"I love that she put it that way," she said. "Because it's as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you're selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves."

The 38-year-old actress added, "No, that's actually not part of the job description. Never was."