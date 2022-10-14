A Timeline of All of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Recent Marital Troubles

Has Tom Brady stopped connecting to his No. 1 target Gisele Bündchen? We’re untangling all the drama that’s occurred since the Super Bowl MVP made an unexpected return to the field.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 14, 2022 10:00 AMTags
DivorcesGisele BündchenTom BradyCouplesCelebritiesFeatures
Watch: Tom Brady on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors

Is it fourth and inches for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen?

Rumors of an impending divorce between the NFL quarterback, 45, and his supermodel wife of 13 years have been following the couple for months. While neither Tom or Gisele have officially commented on the reports, there have been signs that the pair could be calling it quits after 16 years together.

The first fumble came this past March after Tom—dad to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele and Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—reneged on his decision to retire from football after 22 years, a choice that Gisele, 42, publicly expressed her frustrations with in a candid interview. Since then, Gisele's social media activity, Tom's comments about how he handles stress and their respective hiring of divorce attorneys have added fuel to the fire that only a Hail Mary pass could save their relationship. 

photos
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Here's a play-by-play analysis of all the recent signs of the marital troubles between Tom and Gisele:

VG

Trending Stories

1

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Blake Lively and Daughters Make Cameo at Ryan Reynolds’ Soccer Game

3

Todd Chrisley Tears Up During Reunion With Daughter Lindsie

4

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

5

Kim Kardashian Was “Blindsided” Over "Get Your F--king Ass Up" Outrage