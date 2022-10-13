Khloe Kardashian's Obsession with Pajamas Proves Comfy Clothes Can Be Cute

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor

Khloe Kardashian's not losing sleep over her pajama choices.

It's no secret The Kardashians star loves making a style statement in matching cozy sets. Whether she's adorably twinning with 4-year-old daughter True Thompson or getting into the holiday spirit with festive sleepwear, the Good American co-founder knows how to look fashionable for bedtime.

As she perfectly explained her obsession to E! News, "You could never have too many pajamas."

It seems she's going to have an endless supply now that she's partnered with The Children's Place to launch its new line of sleepwear for adults, PJ Place.

"PJ Place isn't helping my obsession at all," Khloe quipped. "From their quintessential holiday Fair Isle prints to more of their classic solid sets, I can't get enough."

The reality TV star is dedicated to her cute and comfy PJs that she recommends people invest in a set for every occasion.