Khloe Kardashian's Obsession with Pajamas Proves Comfy Clothes Can Be Cute

Khloe Kardashian's not losing sleep over her pajama choices.
It's no secret The Kardashians star loves making a style statement in matching cozy sets. Whether she's adorably twinning with 4-year-old daughter True Thompson or getting into the holiday spirit with festive sleepwear, the Good American co-founder knows how to look fashionable for bedtime.
As she perfectly explained her obsession to E! News, "You could never have too many pajamas."
It seems she's going to have an endless supply now that she's partnered with The Children's Place to launch its new line of sleepwear for adults, PJ Place.
"PJ Place isn't helping my obsession at all," Khloe quipped. "From their quintessential holiday Fair Isle prints to more of their classic solid sets, I can't get enough."
The reality TV star is dedicated to her cute and comfy PJs that she recommends people invest in a set for every occasion.
The brand, she shared, offers a wide range of sets that she said are "perfect for a girls' night in, curling up on the sofa or even running some errands."
While the 38-year-old is known for rocking cozy wear, she's not afraid to push the style boundaries with risqué dresses. Such was the case during her Paris Fashion Week appearances earlier this month, where she turned heads in a skintight long-sleeve Balenciaga design.
For Milan Fashion Week, Khloe slipped into a showstopping bedazzled lingerie set with a black catsuit worn underneath to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian's new collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.
"They opened up the archives," Khloe captioned her Sept. 27 Instagram, before adding in a separate post, "So proud of my sister and the entire @dolcegabbana team."