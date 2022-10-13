Chicago Med Is Losing This Fan-Favorite Doc

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Brian Tee is scrubbing out.

The actor, who has played Dr. Ethan Choi on NBC's Chicago Med since its 2015 premiere, is leaving the series after eight seasons, Deadline reported Oct. 12. He'll make his final appearance during episode nine, "Could Be the Start of Something New," which will air Dec. 7.

"Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing," Tee told Deadline. "I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me."

Calling Dr. Choi's sendoff "fitting," Tee added, "It's beautiful I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It's going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that episode 9 is going to be an amazing one."

But, this isn't the last time we'll see Tee's name on the series. He'll soon return to direct, making his directorial debut during episode 16.