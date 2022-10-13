Amazon Prime Day October 2022: 44 Deals You Can Still Shop From UGG, Apple, Keurig, Alo, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't keep shopping. There are still so many great sales and discounts that you can shop today. Whether you want to nab those items that you wish you got yesterday or if you want to check out some new deals, today is still a great day to get your shop on. Don't miss these savings on beauty products, clothes, home items, and more.
If you are looking for a cheat sheet for guidance to the best post-Prime Day discounts, check out these Amazon picks and shop them all before these deals disappear.
Hair Products on Sale
L'Oreal Paris Root Cover Up Temporary Gray Concealer Spray (Pack of 2)
You need to keep two of these on hand at all times to shorten your time in between salon visits. This is great for grown out or grey roots. It's easy to use and it doesn't come off when you sweat or if you get caught in the rain. This root cover up spray comes in 10 shades.
This spray has 41,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
This iron is the easiest way to get wavy hair. It doesn't get any quicker than using this one, even on super long hair. Amazon has this iron in four colors.
This iron has 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I'm so excited about this waver! I was never able to use a curling iron, so someone suggested this to me and I seriously cannot believe how good it works and how easy it is!"
Clothes on Sale
Running Girl Sports Bra for Women
This sports bra is available in 40 colors, patterns, and styles, which means there's something for everyone. It's made from sweat-wicking, cooling fabric that's incredibly comfortable.
Youngcharm 4 Pack Leggings With Pockets for Women,High Waist Tummy Control
These 4-pair bundles are available in 14 color combinations. These are just what you need whether you're working out or hanging out.
Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging
Alo Yoga has the best leggings. They're high-quality, cooling, moisture-wicking, and they stay put. Amazon has these leggings on sale in four cute colorways.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's is one of those iconic brands that never steers your wrong. This 501 cut has a high-rise waist and the fit is straight through the hip and thigh. Amazon has these in 25 colors including some fun options like orange, yellow, and pink. The shorts also come in plus sizes and they have 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Cable Shrug
Here's another Barefoot Dreams piece that you'll want to wear every day. Whether this is a part of your winter ensemble or if you're wearing this over your outfit on a cool spring night, this loose-fitting cardigan is everything. It goes with any piece in your closet, it's classy, it's comfy, and it's just the ideal layering piece. It doesn't get better than this.
An Amazon shopper said, "Cute and soft and warm and somehow more sophisticated than most cardis. Total upgrade! Also it just keeps your shoulders and back warm and still shows off your outfit!"
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Women’s Brushed Jersey Pant, Luxury Loungewear, Gym Track Bottoms
Make your sweats jealous with these wide leg pants from Barefoot Dreams. They are super comfortable and somehow incredibly polished, especially for loungewear.
A fan of the pants said, "They feel like home!!! Beautiful and perfect to venture out in too. I've had so many compliments on them. Thank you!" Another shopper shared, "First off- not a huge review writer unless I think it will help the next person. I LOVE BFD and have many pieces...so u know u r spending more than u would for ur average. BUT...the material is amazing and that is what u r paying for."
Barefoot Dreams Bamboo Chic Lite Weekend Wrap
We all need these wraps in our wardrobe. You can instantly bring some polish and sophistication to any look when you throw this on. And, of course, it's oh-so-comfortable, just like everything else from Barefoot Dreams.
A fan of the wrap shared, "This material is incredibly soft and offers just the right amount of warmth. I had to check the tag when I received this to make sure that no unicorns were harmed in the making of this wrap. The fact that you can machine wash it and tumble dry low while having it remain perfectly the same seems a little like magic to me. Be warned that once you buy one these you will want to deck yourself out in all the soft things and wear them everywhere!"
Bestshe Women's Boho Open Front Poncho
Look put-together in an instant when you throw this poncho over your outfit. It comes in a ton of colors.
Shoes on Sale
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Slipper
Give your feet the ultimate comfort in these luxuriously plush sandals. They're super soft, but they have a durable sole, which means you can wear them outside too. These come in a ton of colors.
These slippers have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
Here's another can't-miss UGG deal. These fluffy platforms deliver premium comfort and on-trend style. Amazon has these in many colors.
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker
White Reeboks will never go out of style. You can wear these with any outfit season after season. These are eternally cool and you need them in your wardrobe. Amazon has these in four colorways. They have 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tech Products on Sale
Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods have 476,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24 hours of battery life. They come with a self-charging case and they easily pair with your other Apple products.
JBL Tour ONE Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
JBL is just one of those brands you can truly trust for speakers and headphones. These are on sale at a 50% discount. These cancel out noise, which makes them great for travel. Plus, they have incredibly clear sound.
JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This speaker comes in 12 different colors/prints, so you can easily find a favorite for yourself or as a gift. It has 53,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews because it's just such an unbelievable product. It has a long battery life. You can completely submerge it in water (and it still works fine after, trust me on that one). You can easily clip it to your bag or a bike so you don't have to carry it. And, again, the sound quality is so great.
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook- Calendar, To-Do Lists, and Note Template Pages with 1 Pilot Frixion Pen & 1 Microfiber Cloth Included
Go green with this reusable notebook. No more wasting paper. This 42-page notebook has 7 different page styles designed for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and more. You can share your handwritten notes to cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.
It comes with a cloth to clean amd a special pen that functions as a pen, marker, or highlighter. Amazon has this 13 colorways. It has 33,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Home Products on Sale
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
This easy-to-use coffee maker is just what you need if you brew one cup at a time. Just add water and your favorite K-Cup flavor. It's really that simple and way cheaper than buying coffee every day. Amazon has this model in six colorways. It has 56,800+ 5-star reviews.
Yankee Candle Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle, Over 110 Hours of Burn Time
Yankee Candles are an all-time favorite. This discount is the perfect opportunity to stock up on favorites or experiment with some new scents. Amazon has 14 options to choose from. These candles have 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener with Foil Cutter, Rechargeable (Stainless Steel)
This rechargeable, electric wine opener is so easy to use. Get this for yourself or buy a bunch as gifts. You won't regret it. It has 25,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer, 9.25-Inch, White
I've been using this bagel slicer since high school. It's easy to use and prevents me from accidentally cutting my hand when I slice a roll or a bagel. These slicers come in 4 colors and they have 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Never struggle to open a can again. This can opener is electric, compact and incredibly easy to use. It comes in a ton of colors and it has 50,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer
This strainer will make cooking so much easier. It attaches to your pots, pans, and bowls. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Meyuewal Jar Opener
This 5-in-1 jar opener will make your life easier. Whether you have tough-to-open body scrubs or pickle jars, this affordable gadget is a game changer. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cambom Manual Food Chopper
Quickly chop up ingredients for your next recipe with ease and efficiency. This chopper comes in a bunch of colors and it has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rottay Ice Cube Trays (Set of 2)
Step up your hosting game with some sophisticated ice cube trays.
Lananas Luxury Soft Plush Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers- Set of 2
A quick and easy way to upgrade your space is by switching up the pillow cases. Go with one of these faux fur pillow covers to add a plush touch of sophistication. There are a bunch of colors to choose from and these pillow covers have 10,300+ 5-star reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer
This device is compact, yet incredibly effective. Use it to spiralize zoodles, vegetable pastas, garnishes, and more, all with the simple push of a button. It has 14,100+ 5-star reviews.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (Set of 2)
These clear mugs are simple, yet super sophisticated. They look super expensive, but they're actually incredibly affordable. This set has 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, 5-Quart
This mixer has a tilted design allows clear access to the bowl and it's easy to add ingredients as you go. It has 11,600+ 5-star reviews. Choose from 22 colors.
Toonow Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
This fuzzy faux fur throw blanket doubles as decor when you drape it over your couch or chair. It's so cozy, comes in a ton of colors, and it has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wellness Products on Sale
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
This is the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aerlang Massage Gun for Deep Tissue, Back, Neck, and Muscle Relief
This massage gun is easy-to-use, lightweight, and quiet. It has 20 speeds, comes with six massage heads, and a convenient carrying case. It has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
This exercise bike has 20,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 8 levels of resistance to choose from.
Makeup and Beauty Tools on Sale
AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set- 6 Sponges
Makeup sponges can get pretty pricey (for just one sponge) and who has the time to clean them every single day? Not me. That's why I'm so happy I found these. These are such a great bargain, plus they are much softer than any other makeup applicator I've ever used and they expand to a much bigger size. I used to buy a certain name brand sponge, but I'm never doing that again. I will never stop being these blending sponges.
They have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga RIP Lip Liner
Yes, this is technically a lip liner, but you can also fill in the lip completely for all-over color. It is waterproof, long-lasting, and highly-pigmented with a demi-matte finish. This comes in 16 shades. It has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "This lip liner was the first "expensive" lip liner I have ever purchased. Being a lady Gaga fan I have been searching for an opportunity to try her products and I needed a good brown lip liner! This is the best I have ever tried. It did not smear and stayed perfect through me chugging a protein shake, patting my lips to remove the protein and then even wearing a mask! My lip liner is still in place and looking great! This is a must buy and if your contemplating it because of the price. Just do it!"
Another raved, "The Haus of Gaga liner (I started with Myth) goes on smoothly, stays all day, and basically is a Boyz II Men song in a lip liner. It's gonna be with you all day, all night, and it's gonna make you feel so good."
A third shopper shared, "Purchased one and went back for three more. They go on super smooth, great rich color and lasts a long time. Work from home and on video calls all day so I wanted something well defined but not over the top. These are really great."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga The Edge Precision Brow Pencil
Use this precise brow pencil to create natural hair-like strokes. Just brush up the brows with an attached spoolie, then fill in the brow with the pencil and blend it with the spoolie. This eyebrow pencil comes in 13 shades ranging from blonde to dark.
An enthusiastic shopper raved, "I have been looking for a good eyebrow pencil for years. I was fairly happy with Chanel, but this pencil knocks it out of the park. The color is perfect and the pencil tip is fine enough to create a natural looking brow. There is a brush on the other end to even it all out. Who knew you could get so excited about an eyebrow pencil?!
Another said, "Best brow pencil I've ever used. It's thin enough to create detail, but sturdy enough that it won't break when pressure is applied. I will continue to purchase it. On a side note the eyeliner is also great."
BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set- 6 Lipsticks
There are three different 6-piece sets to choose from. Set A has darker colors, Set B has lighter hues, and Set C has a mix of both. You will love these long-lasting, non-drying liquid lipsticks. You might end up buying more than one set. These lipsticks have 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow
This is a fallout-free, smear-proof, multidimensional liquid eyeshadow that is incredibly long-lasting. There are 13 shimmer shadows and 4 metallic colors. Just shake to activate the pigment before directly applying to the eyelid. Layer on more shadow to amplify the pigment.
"Absolutely love this product. Super easy to apply for days when you want to look glamorous but not actually put much effort into it. The wand is perfectly shaped so that you can even place it on after mascara so long as you're careful! This shade in particular, starlight is the perfect no makeup makeup look that I was going for. This with a tinted moisturizer and mascara makes you look put together but takes practically no effort. I haven't noticed any creasing on me and it dries quickly down to a powder so it stays on comfortably all day," a customer said.
Another shopper shared, "This is easily the best liquid glitter eyeshadow I've ever tried and I've tried A LOT. honestly I think this is even better than STILA because for me stila seemed way thicker and would crease on me but this product never does. also there's never any fallout. I wear this everyyyyday because it's sooo easy and i get sooo many compliments. definitely buy one if you're thinking about it because it's great."
Dental Care Products on Sale
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 20,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs
Just fill the reservoir with warm water and use the tip to start flossing. This Waterpik comes in three colors and it has 85,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Accessories on Sale
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote
You just found your go-to commuter bag. These large totes are durable and they come in more than 100 colors and they have 34,300+ 5-star reviews.
If you're looking for more great Amazon deals, check out these 20 fashion finds under $20.