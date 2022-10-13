2022 People's Choice Awards

American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Nominations

Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are leading the way with the most nominations at the 2022 American Music Awards. See the full list of nominations ahead of the ceremony on Nov. 20.

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 13, 2022 1:00 PMTags
The biggest names in music are about to receive accolades for their hit-making successes—and the power is in the hands of fans.

The 2022 American Music Awards is around the corner. And while the awards show is set to kick off live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, the official batch of nominees was announced on Oct. 13.

As for who is up for the most awards? Bad Bunny is leading the pack with an impressive eight nominations in categories such as Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist and more.

Right behind him are the legendary Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift with six nominations each at this year's ceremony. That may not come as a surprise to fans, since they've previously won nine, six and 34 American Music Award trophies, respectively.

Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd tie for the third most-nominated stars with five nods each.

But while the American Music Awards is set to welcome decorated veterans in the music industry, this year's nominations prove that there is plenty of room for newcomers. In fact, over 40 artists received their first American Music Awards nomination in 2022, including Latto, Jack Harlow and BLACKPINK.

And that's not the only newness to be noted. This year, four new award categories have been added to the show: Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album.

With that being said, one thing remains the same. Who wins is up to the fans, and voting for the 2022 ceremony is open now in most categories.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of nominees. The 2022 American Music Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't
Talk About Bruno"
Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones 

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneksin
OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking ‘Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY" 

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, JOSE
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x KAROL G, "MAMIII"
KAROL G, "PROVENZA"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
 

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE

