American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Nominations

The biggest names in music are about to receive accolades for their hit-making successes—and the power is in the hands of fans.

The 2022 American Music Awards is around the corner. And while the awards show is set to kick off live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, the official batch of nominees was announced on Oct. 13.

As for who is up for the most awards? Bad Bunny is leading the pack with an impressive eight nominations in categories such as Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist and more.

Right behind him are the legendary Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift with six nominations each at this year's ceremony. That may not come as a surprise to fans, since they've previously won nine, six and 34 American Music Award trophies, respectively.

Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd tie for the third most-nominated stars with five nods each.