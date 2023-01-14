Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With John Legend

Watch : John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially expanded their family.

The couple welcomed a baby on Jan. 13, the Grammy winner announced during a private concert shortly after the bundle of joy's arrival, People reports. According to the outlet, John told the audience the baby was born "this morning" and called it a "blessed day."

E! News has reached out to reps for the couple and has yet to hear back.

The Cravings author—who shares children Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with John—announced the news that she was expecting another baby in an emotional Instagram post back in August, where she reflected on the two years since suffering a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least," she wrote in the Aug. 3 post, "but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Chrissy continued, "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."