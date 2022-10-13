Trevor Noah's Exit Date From The Daily Show Revealed

The end is in sight for Trevor Noah.
On Oct. 12, Comedy Central announced that Noah will leave The Daily Show on Dec. 8.
News of Noah's departure date comes less than two weeks after the comedian—who has hosted the late night political show since Sept. 2015—announced his plans to vacate the desk.
Ahead of his final night, a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments" will kick off on Dec. 5, highlighting Daily Show moments from Noah's more than seven years as host, according to the network.
"Noah has moved The Daily Show seamlessly from insightful, hilarious satire to serious, provocative conversations, meeting society's moments of unrest and uncertainty with clarity and conviction," the network said in a statement. "Whether it was tackling presidential campaigns, police violence and systemic racism or navigating a global pandemic, he has entertained and enlightened audiences through his unique voice and perspective."
After a break, The Daily Show will return to the air on Jan. 17, though a replacement for Noah has not yet been announced.
When Noah initially revealed his surprising decision to his studio audience on Sept. 29, he looked back on his tenure with grace.
"I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," he said. "But in the most beautiful way, honestly. I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s--ty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."
Noah also said that the pandemic allowed him to gain some clarity on his creative ambitions.
"I spent two years in my apartment not on the road. Stand up was done. When I got back out there again, I realized there's another part of my life I want to carry on exploring," he acknowledged. "I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere doing everything."
Pretty soon, he'll have the time.
The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. on Comedy Central.