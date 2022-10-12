2022 People's Choice Awards

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Takes Modeling to New Level in Steamy Shower Pic

Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer showed off a chocolate brown mini dress with matching nails in a risqué shower picture.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Oct 12, 2022 11:29 PMTags
CelebritiesInstagramEuphoria
Hunter Schafer continues to serve looks, even in the shower.

The Euphoria actress posted a risqué picture of herself clad in a mini dress while in the shower, and she's making it look effortless.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Story Oct. 12, the model is bare-faced and dressed in a chocolate brown ensemble with matching dark nails. Leaning back toward the wall, Hunter poses with her profile side while holding up a shower head.

She let the stunning photo speak for itself, adding only a shower emoji to the image.

Hunter—who is dating co-star Dominic Fike—continues to cement her status as a fashion It Girl, attending Milan Fashion Week last month and Paris Fashion Week in July, when she sat next to Emma Watson at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture runway event.

The 23-year-old will continue to embrace earthly color palettes in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, where she'll play tiger-like style icon Tigris Snow.

photos
Love Lives of Euphoria Stars

Tigris is the infamous Coriolanus Snow's cousin and confidant, who, according to a press release, will guide the future president "in everything—from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass."

Hunter's other The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes co-stars include Billy the Kid star Tom Blyth and West Side Story co-stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera. It is expected to hit theaters in November 2023.

Instagram

According to a Lionsgate synopsis, the movie will focus on 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow trying to find his footing following his family's fall from grace. As the 10th annual Hunger Games approaches, Coriolanus is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12, who catches his attention with her singing abilities. 

"Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy," the synopsis reads. "Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

